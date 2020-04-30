Barcelona midfielder Arthur distances himself from Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus transfer rumours

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo says he has no intention of leaving the club for Tottenham or Juventus.

The talented Brazilian has been discussed by Spurs and the Italian champions with reports claiming Juventus were close to an agreement.

However, the 23-year old is determined to prove himself at the Camp Nou.

‘There’ll always be rumours, but I’m honestly really clear about the fact that the only option I’m interested in is staying at Barcelona, I’m really sure and relaxed about it,’ said Arthur.

‘I feel very much at home here and thank the club and the coaching staff for the faith they’ve placed in me.

‘That’s yet another reason that makes me totally certain that all I want to do is stay here.’

Barcelona are looking to strengthen this summer but need to sell before they can refine their squad.

Tottenham’s unsettled midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been discussed by them and Arthur‘s name is understood to have been floated in a possible swap deal.

Sportsmail can reveal though that Tottenham made no offer and would want a different style midfielder to fill any void left by Ndombele while Arthur is adamant his future lies in Spain.

‘The rumoured interest from big clubs is always flattering for anyone and it’s a good sign, but my mind is totally focused on being here for many years to come,’ he added.

‘Barça is the club I’ve always wanted to be at and I want to remain an Azulgrana for a long time to come, that comes above everything else.

‘Every day I feel more at home here, in the team, around the club and in the city. I also love the people and the culture here and really feel the the fans’ support.

‘I’m 100 per cent focused on working and want us to get back and playing whenever we can because I’m raring to continue improving here and fighting for more silverware in a Blaugrana shirt.’

Barcelona signed Arthur from Gremio for £27million but he made only 12 La Liga starts this season amid niggling injury problems.

Coach Quique Setien remains a firm admirer though, particularly following his performance against Real Madrid despite their 2-0 defeat at the Bernstein.

Setien has been impressed with Arthur’s attitude and the 23-year old has hired a personal physio to help overcome ankle problems and improve his fitness so that he is in prime condition for when La Liga returns.