Barcelona need to recover from their Clasico setback against in-form Real Sociedad

As Barcelona try to recover from losing the Clasico this weekend they face Real Sociedad, a team in a cup final, and a club managing to do so many of the things well that they were once famed for.

It’s been a long time since Real Sociedad were this good. They finished as champions in 1981 and 1982 and last won the Copa del Rey in 1987. They also finished as runners-up in the league in 2003 but lost young midfielder Xabi Alonso to Liverpool and were soon back among the also-rans.

Alonso is now back at the club coaching the youth team. He is seen as an eventual successor to Imanol Alguacil but the current manager is not about to go anywhere soon. A lifelong servant to the club, he had to be persuaded to take the reins, leaving the youth system behind, but his team has produced the best football in La Liga this season. ‘Everyone knows I bleed blue and white,’ he said. ‘And the players have taken that spirit to heart.’

It was Mikel Oyarzabal who scored the winning penalty to give Real Sociedad a 1-0 win on the night and a 3-1 win on aggregate. They will face Athletic Bilbao or Granada in the April 18 final.

Oyarzabal turned down a move to Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao two years ago and also turned away from interest from Atletico Madrid last summer. Manchester City will be the next club who come calling. Pep Guardiola sees the Spain international as a possible long-term replacement for Leroy Sane.

The 22-year-old is not the only product of the youth team. Five of the team were homegrown players. And 18-year-old forward Ander Barrenetxea and 22-year-old Ander Guevara, who both came on in the second half, are also proof of how well the production line is functioning.

There have been shrewd signings too. They signed Alexsander Isak from Dortmund for around £13million. He has seven goals in eight starts in LaLiga and seven more in the cup.

Nacho Monreal is 34 years old now but the former Arsenal full back looks back in his prime since his move at the start of the season. He is enjoying the attacking responsibilities in a team that sucks rivals in-field with quick passing and then gets the full backs to provide width.

Adnan Januzaj is another Premier League recruit. The Belgian winger lost his way after failing to live up to those ‘new Ryan Giggs’ labels at Manchester United but he has scored two goals in his last two league games. He curled a shot on to the bar on Wednesday, cutting in from the right onto his left foot with an effort that Giggs would have been proud of.

The jewel in the crown is Martin Odegaard who belongs to Real Madrid and arrived in the summer on a two-year loan. That, at least, is the gentlemen’s agreement between the clubs. The league no longer officially allows two-season loans so if Real Madrid want to take him back next summer they can.

If Odegaard leaves and if Borussia Dortmund exercise a £26m buy-back option on Isak then Real Sociedad might find themselves having to rebuild slightly, but for now they can concentrate on enjoying their best season in almost 20 years.

If they beat Barcelona on Saturday at the Nou Camp they won’t just be in the cup final, they will be sitting pretty in the Champions League places and with a game in hand.

It’s Barcelona’s worst nightmare to lose to a team doing all the things right that they are doing wrong. ‘La Real’ are playing exhilarating passing football. They are bringing young players through. The club has a clear identity that supports and is supported by their reincorporation of Alonso.

The two leading football papers in Catalonia on Thursday carried stories about the club signing Valencia winger Ferran Torres or going back in for Neymar. The mention of new arrivals forms a convenient smokescreen so supporters stop thinking about a board under scrutiny, the first mid-season change in a manager since 2003 (that is so far not working), and a team not fit to compete as its best player Lionel Messi wishes.

Defeat against Real Sociedad at the weekend and that smokescreen will be blown away. This was always going to be one of the most attractive fixtures of the season, now it’s become one of the most important.