Barcelona ‘offered an ENDLESS list of transfers, including Cavani of Manchester United, Aubameyang of Arsenal, and Werner of Chelsea.’

BARCELONA has reportedly been offered a slew of transfer market players to sign this month or next summer.

As he attempts to resurrect the giants after their slide under Ronald Koeman, new Nou Camp boss Xavi is desperate for reinforcements.

They are currently 17 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid and are still dealing with a financial crisis off the field.

Following the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City, Xavi is still on the lookout for more talent to join his squad.

This month, he’s been linked with a slew of other big names, including Timo Werner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Edinson Cavani, according to reports.

Barcelona has been given an ‘endless’ list of players to sign, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Several Premier League attackers are among those who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Cavani, who is currently contracted with Manchester United, would be ‘delighted’ to play at the Nou Camp, according to the report, which claims he is ‘an option’ with his current contract set to expire this summer.

Another player he is rumored to be interested in is Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Despite his recent heart scare at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Catalans are unlikely to be turned down if they approach the Emirates with a bid for Gabon’s star player.

Werner of Chelsea is also mentioned after failing to establish himself as the Blues’ first-choice attacker.

They are not the only strikers being offered to Barcelona by agents, according to the Spanish publication.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal and Divock Origi of Liverpool, both free agents in June, are also options, as is ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

