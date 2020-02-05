Barcelona ‘prefer Cristhian Stuani’ to Angel and Willian Jose as short-term attacking option

Barcelona are reportedly targeting Girona striker Cristhian Stuani to solve their lack of options in attack.

Sportsmail reported earlier on Wednesday that Getafe forward Angel was Barca’s first-choice signing, to be brought in as an emergency replacement for the injury-stricken Ousmane Dembele.

But now a fresh report from Spanish outlet Deportes Cuatro states that Stuani is the preferred target, ahead of both Angel and Real Sociedad frontman Willian Jose.

The report details that Stuani has a contract with Girona until the summer of 2023 but it does have a £16.9m (€20m) release clause.

He has scored 22 goals in 20 games for the LaLiga2 club this season, after scoring 19 goals in the top-flight last season.

The La Liga champions have also lost Luis Suarez for up to four months, hence the need to bring in reinforcements for the rest of the season.

The injuries to both Suarez and Dembele leaves Barcelona light up top, with just Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and 17-year-old Ansu Fati currently fit.

As the transfer window has closed, Barca can only sign a player who is playing in Spain or who is currently unemployed, and whoever they sign will not be able to play in the Champions League.