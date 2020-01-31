Barcelona president confirms interest in Valencia striker Rodrigo

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted that the club are interested in Valencia striker Rodrigo.

The LaLiga giants are keen on bringing in a forward this month with Luis Suarez out injured for the next four months after having a knee operation.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Valencia’s Rodrigo and Bartomeu has confirmed that the Spain international is an option.

‘We don’t talk about players from other teams. But [Rodrigo’s] name is on the table of the coaches,’ he told Marca.

‘And a replacement will arrive. I do not know whether it will be from Barcelona B or from outside [the club].

‘I like many players.’

Rodrigo, formerly of Real Madrid, has scored four goals and supplied 10 assists in 23 appearances this season.