Barcelona put first team players up for sale following poor season

Barcelona have reportedly put most of their squad up for sale following a trophy-less season under Quique Setien.

The Spanish club are looking to rebuild after they were thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

They also finished second in La Liga this season, five points behind eventual winners Real Madrid.

FEATURE: Rating the 2020/21 Premier League away kits

Not only is Setien’s job under threat, the club has now put most of their players up for sale according to Sport (via Mirror).

Only four first team players are thought to be safe from the reckoning. Lionel Messi, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be kept at all costs.

Barcelona’s young stars will also be kept by club president Josep Bartomeu, including academy graduates Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig.

The news means club stars Gerard Pique, Arturo Vidal and even Luis Suarez could be sold during the summer.

Barca’s latest big signings aren’t safe either after failing to impress in recent seasons. Antoine Griezmann has registered just nine goals in 35 league games, while Ousmane Dembele has been less than convincing.

Both of those players cost the Spanish side over £100 million, yet they could now be sold at a reduced rate.

Pique is one of the club’s main players that could make a surprise move away from the Nou Camp.

Following their 8-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern, he said: “This club needs changes, and I don’t mean the manager, or any specific players. I don’t want to single anyone out. It needs changes.

“This is the bottom. We have hit rock bottom.”

Despite appearing to put the blame on the club’s hierarchy, the Spaniard could now pay for his comments by being sold to another team.

Bartomeu is keen to usher in a new era at Barca as they seem to be falling behind many of their European rivals.

Man City, PSG, Bayern and Liverpool have all invested in young players recently whereas Barca have an ageing squad.

This could be a huge transfer window for Barcelona as they look set for a summer overhaul.