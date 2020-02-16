Barcelona receive injury boost as Luis Suarez ‘may play again this season’

Luis Suarez has provided Barcelona with some good news as the injured striker is expected to be back in action before the end of the season.

The Uruguayan forward was expected to be out until the summer due to a knee injury but reports have now suggested he has responded well to surgery.

Suarez aggravated a previous injury on January 9 during Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup defeat by Atletico Madrid which led to the former Liverpool man needing surgery.

Sources have told Goal Suarez is expected to be back before the end of the season as he is already walking normally which has given the club a boost.

Barcelona’s attack is threadbare due to Suarez and fellow forward Ousmane Dembele being out of action.

The club are trying to sign a new striker despite the transfer window being shut.

Barcelona will be allowed to sign an emergency replacement for Dembele, a £100m signing from Dortmund in 2017, by proving his hamstring injury will keep him out for the season.

Dembele could be out for up to six months due to the severity of his hamstring tear.

The club reportedly have a four-man shortlist with Willian Jose, Angel Rodriguez, Lucas Perez and Loren Moron all being considered.

LaLiga rules state that Barcelona can sign a forward playing in Spain for domestic competitions if a medical assessment proves Dembele will not return this season.

It means they will still be short of options in the Champions League. They face Napoli in the last 16 after league games against Getafe and Eibar.