Barcelona ‘rule out Philippe Coutinho return’ if Bayern Munich do not sign him permanently

Barcelona have ‘ruled out a Philippe Coutinho return’ if Bayern Munich do not sign him permanently as they look to offload the £100million flop to PSG or Liverpool.

The German giants are understood to be interested in signing the Brazilian after his price reportedly dropped from £104million to £70million.

But if they do not go for him, the Spanish outfit may use him to lure Neymar from PSG or a Liverpool forward, according to Diario Sport.

The Reds sold Coutinho to the Catalan side for £145million in January 2018, but the 27-year-old struggled at the Nou Camp.

The playmaker was sent out on loan to Bundesliga leaders Bayern last summer and his form has improved.

But Barcelona are believed to be determined to sell the winger regardless of his performance.

It comes after Liverpool reportedly looked into re-signing Coutinho last summer before he was loaned out to Bayern.

Jurgen Klopp spoke with the club’s sporting director Michael Edwards over an attempt to seal Coutinho’s return, according to The Athletic.

But the winger completed a season-long loan move worth £19million to Germany last August, with Bayern paying his £11million-a-year wage on top of an initial £8m fee.

The attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and supplied eight assists in 27 matches for Bayern this campaign.

Since Coutinho’s departure from Anfield, Liverpool have gone from strength to strength.

They won the Champions League last June and look set to end their wait for a league title this season.