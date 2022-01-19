Barcelona sells out the Nou Camp for the Women’s Champions League match against Real Madrid, and a record crowd is expected.

Tickets for Barcelona’s Women’s Champions League match against Real Madrid have sold out at the Nou Camp, with a record crowd expected.

In their Champions League match against Real Madrid, Barcelona could break the world record for attendance at a women’s club game.

Fans bought 85,000 tickets for the second leg of the semi-final on March 30 in just THREE days, according to the club.

According to Forbes, this will put them ahead of the Catalan side’s average gate number for men’s games this season.

With their match against Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019, Atletico Madrid set a new world record for the largest number of spectators attending a women’s club match.

Atletico Madrid were defeated 2-0 by Everton in March of that year, with Toni Duggan and Asisat Oshoala on target for the visitors.

The crowd surpassed the previous record of 53,000, set at Goodison Park on Boxing Day, 1921, when Dick Kerr Ladies played Helen’s Ladies in a charity match.

If every single ticket holder attends Barca’s game on March 22, the Catalan club will break Atletico Madrid’s three-year attendance record.

The club’s second leg semi-final match will take place two months after the team’s first game at the 99,534-capacity stadium.

Due to Covid restrictions, that match – a 4-1 loss to RCD Espanyol – was played behind closed doors.

Their match against Real will also be the first time the Champions League champions have ever played in front of a crowd at the Nou Camp.

Last Wednesday, tickets for the match, which will be broadcast live on DAZN’s YouTube channel, went on sale.

After defeating Chelsea 4-0 in the final, Barcelona won the Champions League last season under former coach Lluis Cortes.

The club, now coached by Jonatan Giraldez, is currently in first place in their domestic division, having won all 17 of their games so far in Spain’s top flight.

Barca and Real will face off in the Women’s Super Cup final on Wednesday.

To date, the Catalans, led by Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, have won all five games against their Madrid opponents.

In a league match between the clubs in December, Putellas and her teammates won 3-1 on the road in the top tier.