Barcelona ‘set to seal Lautaro Martinez deal’ with Real Madrid and Manchester City interest cooling

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after beating off competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Martinez has emerged as one of the hottest goalscoring talents in European football after scoring 11 goals in 22 Serie A appearances this season.

Inter were hopeful of extending the striker’s stay at the San Siro, but the 22-year-old has rejected an extension on his contract, which expires in 2023.

Barca are now closing in on his signature, according to Marca, and view the Argentine as a long term replacement for 33-year-old Luis Suarez.

The Spanish club have been keen on signing Martinez for some time but were reluctant to make their interest public in fear of sparking a bidding war with other European clubs.

Rivals Madrid and City were also considering making summer bids, but appear to have cooled their interest, leaving Barca the favourites to seal his signature.

Manchester United, Juventus and PSG are also reportedly interested in Martinez, but Barca believe their financial package and the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi will tempt the player to move to the Nou Camp.

However, despite the club’s growing confidence in their ability to sign the striker, their perilous financial situation could yet scupper their attempts at bolstering their squad.

Last week, Barcelona players agreed to a 70% wage cut during the coronavirus pandemic to safeguard the club’s immediate financial future, with their coffers starved of matchday income.

As a result, Barca will take stock of their finances before committing to player signings, and could be forced to sell before they buy, which could delay Martinez’s arrival this summer.

Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic appear to be the players most likely to make way to free up funds, with both players set to enter the final 12 months of their contracts.