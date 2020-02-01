Barcelona set to sell ANOTHER striker despite crisis as young star Ruiz nears five-deal with Braga 

Barcelona are set to offload another young striker from their ranks, despite their desperation to sign a front-man in the January transfer window.

After Carles Perez joined Roma on Thursday, 21-year-old Abel Ruiz now looks set to follow him out of the exit door when he signs a five-year deal at Braga.

Barcelona are scrambling around for a last-minute addition to their front-line, given Luis Suarez’s potential season-ending injury.

But it doesn’t appear that Ruiz is in their plans, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati getting much more time in the first-team than he has.

Instead, Ruiz has been leading the line for Barcelona’s B team in the third tier and now looks set to exit the club.

Diario Sport report that Ruiz is travelling to Portugal for a medical with Braga, where he will sign a five-year deal ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday night.

Speaking back in November, Ruiz said of his future at the Nou Camp: ‘I want to be at Barcelona, but if you don’t enjoy the opportunities you want, you have to look for them elsewhere.

‘Before, my decision was to stay in the B team and continue to grow as a player and as a person and wait for opportunities in the first team.’