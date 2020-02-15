Barcelona take part in Quique Setien’s bizarre training drill as they train while BLINDFOLDED

Barcelona manager Quique Setien certainly mixed things up in training on Saturday as he had his players go through a drill blindfolded.

The Catalan club were gearing up for Sunday’s clash with Real Betis when their new manager introduced the unique exercise.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal were seen taking part in the excercise, designed to amplify the senses and awareness on the pitch.

Barcelona currently sit second in La Liga, three points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid.

Setien says he is expecting a ‘special game’ as he returns to former club Real Betis on Sunday for the first time since stepping into his new role.

The 61-year-old left the Andalusian club in May before replacing the dismissed Ernesto Valverde at the helm of Barca in January.

‘It’s a special game for me and my staff,’ he said in a pre-match press conference as reported by the Barcelona website.

‘We spent two extraordinary years there and it is true that the match has some special connotations. We know the team well and, although new important players have arrived, we have quite a deep knowledge of these players.

‘But that doesn’t mean that we’ll have them under control. We know that it will be a difficult game. Their last results have not been what they wanted, but against Real Sociedad they played a great game.’