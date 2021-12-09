‘Barcelona to transfer-list Frenkie de Jong, Ter Stegen, and Dest’ gives Manchester United a boost as Xavi aims to rebuild his team.

‘Barcelona to transfer-list Frenkie de Jong, Ter Stegen, and Dest’ as Xavi targets rebuilding gives Man Utd a boost.

BARCELONA is expected to place a number of players on the transfer list before the January transfer window opens.

According to Gerard Romero, Xavi plans to replace Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest, and Marc Andre Ter-Stegen next season.

Barcelona was eliminated from the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2000, prompting the decision.

Following the 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, according to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, tensions in the dressing room were extremely high.

“Some of you don’t understand what it means to play for Barca,” Xavi said in a forceful message to his players.

The Spanish giants have plummeted in recent months and will now compete in the Europa League while attempting to regain form in LaLiga, where they currently sit in seventh place.

Financial difficulties have had a significant impact on the team, forcing them to sell current squad members in order to spend money.

De Jong, Dest, and Ter Stegen have all recently underperformed, and Xavi, who has already expressed his displeasure with the team, is willing to replace them all.

Manchester United have already expressed interest in signing de Jong, who is expected to cost around £47 million.

As their new owners look to invest a large sum of money in new transfers, Newcastle are interested in signing Ter Stegen for the same price.

Dest, on the other hand, is rumored to be interested in joining Bayern Munich.

Barca may be looking for a new striker following reports that Sergio Aguero may be forced to retire due to heart problems.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Edinson Cavani have both recently been linked with a move to Camp Nou as the club looks to rebuild.

