Barcelona to trigger £17m release clause of Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona are reportedly set to trigger Martin Braithwaite’s £17million Leganes release clause.

The Spanish giants have desperately been searching for a striker to replace injured duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, who are both out for the long haul.

Dembele has been ruled out of action for six months with a hamstring tear after undergoing surgery in Finland last week, and the seriousness of his injury has seen LaLiga give Barcelona the green light to sign a replacement.

And according to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, Barcelona are making their move for former Middlesbrough flop Braithwaite.

The Danish striker has netted six goals and provided one assist for struggling Leganes across 24 LaLiga appearances this season.

Braithwaite scored just nine times in 40 appearances during his two-year stint at Middlesbrough, having joined the club from Ligue 1 side Toulouse in 2017.

Barcelona have 15 days to sign a player who is either currently plying his trade in Spain’s top division or is a free agent – despite the European transfer window being closed.

Their new signing will only be able to play LaLiga fixtures, and will therefore not be available for selection in the Champions League, which recommences for Barcelona when they face Napoli in the last-16 a week on Tuesday.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona sent the relevant documentation to LaLiga’s medical committee last Thursday asking for permission to sign a replacement.

The green light was then given on Monday morning after the committee confirmed the injury of Dembele as a long-term lay-off, which LaLiga regulations stipulate as an issue that will keep a player out for at least five months.