Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for TODAY’S La Liga match

BARCELONA takes on Atletico Madrid in a bid to leapfrog the La Liga champions and qualify for the Champions League.

And all eyes will be on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is set to make his debut after a free transfer from Arsenal.

The former Arsenal captain was eager to get back to work, but admitted that his only gripe with the club was Mikel Arteta, the manager.

“I believe it was only with him and then he made this decision,” he said.

That was it. He wasn’t happy.

“I maintained my composure.”

Barcelona has underachieved this season, finishing fifth in La Liga.

Atletico, on the other hand, is having a terrible season, as they are fourteen points behind league leaders Real Madrid, as well as Sevilla and Real Betis.

Diego Simeone’s team is currently in fourth place, just one point ahead of Barcelona.

With Luuk de Jong in the middle of a front three, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to start alongside Adama Traore, another new signing.

Barca, on the other hand, is beset by injuries elsewhere on the field.

Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, and Alejandro Balde are all out due to injuries, while Memphis Depay is dealing with a muscle problem.

Antoine Griezmann, Geoffrey Kondogbia, and Marcos Llorente are all out for Atletico Madrid.

In the absence of Llorente, new signing Daniel Wass could be called upon to fill in at right-back.

