Barcelona vs Napoli will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak

LaLiga have told all 20 clubs that fixtures over the next fortnight will be played behind closed doors to the coronavirus outbreak.

Spain’s top league has taken the drastic action to stop the virus from spreading across the country after taking guidance from the Council of Ministers.

The government announced they have prohibited clubs from playing in public for the next 15 days – a rule LaLiga must abide by.

The news comes after Barcelona announced their Champions League last-16 home clash against Napoli will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The second leg of the tie will be played in front of an empty Nou Camp due to fears surrounding the disease.

Barcelona tweeted on Tuesday: ‘The Champions League match scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, between Barcelona and Napoli, will be played at Camp Nou behind closed doors.’

It follows Paris Saint-Germain and Olympiacos putting similar measures in place for their European fixtures with Borussia Dortmund and Wolves respectively this week, with both matches now being played behind closed doors.

Barcelona feared holding up to just shy of 100,000 people at their Nou Camp home could spread the disease among supporters of both clubs.

The whole of Italy is on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak with the government telling people to stay at home.

Italy’s top division — Serie A — has been postponed until April 3 as the coronavirus continues to cause havoc in the country.

Coronavirus has killed 463 people in Italy with 9,000 infected – the highest number of confirmed infections outside China.

Barcelona City Council has moved the Barcelona Marathon from March 15 to October 25 due to coronavirus, so future games at the Nou Camp are also in doubt.

Barcelona go into the second leg of the last-16 encounter with a slight advantage as the Catalans scored an away goal in their 1-1 draw with Napoli on February 25.