Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Spanish Super Cup semi-final TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, and team news

In unusual circumstances, XAVI will manage his first El Clasico as Barcelona manager.

The midfield legend, who took over as manager from Al Sadd of Qatar last year, is back in the Gulf as his team prepares to face Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

Barca qualified for this competition by winning the Copa del Rey last year, which was their only trophy during Ronald Koeman’s failed reign.

In the meantime, Real Madrid finishes second in La Liga.

In the other semi-final, champions Atletico Madrid will face Copa del Rey runners-up Athletic Bilbao.

Last year, Athletic Bilbao won the title by defeating Barcelona 3-2 after extra time in a tense match that saw Lionel Messi receive his only red card in club football.

After joining Barcelona from Manchester City, Ferran Torres is in Saudi Arabia and could make his debut.

Due to La Liga’s strict financial rules, the Spain international winger’s registration was delayed after he signed.

He has now been added to the squad after Samuel Umtiti agreed to a longer-term contract with a lower salary.

Eric Garcia, a former Manchester City player, will miss the match after suffering a hamstring injury in the weekend’s 1-1 draw with Granada.

After a negative Covid test, Pedri is also cleared to play.

Marino Diaz and Gareth Bale are Carlo Ancelotti’s only fitness concerns.

The same team that defeated Valencia at the weekend is likely to be named by the Italian.

To be considered for the finals

