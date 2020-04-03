Barcelona want to tie down Marc-Andre ter Stegen until 2024 but he is tempted by Bayern Munich

Barcelona want Marc-Andre ter Stegen to be there No 1 for the future but the club are finding it hard to reach a breakthrough in negotiations, according to reports.

Ter Stegen, rivalling Manuel Neuer for the Germany No 1 spot, joined Barcelona back in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach and has become a stalwart in goal for the Spanish giants.

And according to Sport, Barcelona have offered the German a £6million-per-year contract until 2024 but the two parties have still yet to come to an agreement on a lucrative new deal.

They also claim that the 27-year-old shot-stopper is tempted by a return to his native country with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Furthermore, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona’s negotiations with Ter Stegen have reportedly come to a standstill.

If Barcelona were to successfully tie him down, his new contract would begin from July 2020.

The Nou Camp outfit have pressed his agent to make a formal decision sooner rather than later.

Barcelona had first forecasted getting Ter Stegen to commit his future between March and April but now they may have to wait a little longer.

Since joining the Nou Camp six years ago, Ter Stegen has gone on to make a massive 224 appearances for the club, winning four La Liga titles, one Champions League and the Copa del Rey four times.