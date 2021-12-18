Barcelona will play Napoli in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage.

The first two legs of the tournament will be held in February.

On February 17, the second legs will be held.

On Monday, at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs were drawn.

Barcelona failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League this season after a disappointing European campaign.

After Bayern Munich and Benfica of Portugal, the Spanish giants finished third in Group E with seven points.

They must now defeat Italian club Napoli in a two-legged knockout format to advance to the last 16.

For the last 16 draw, the knockout stage winners will be joined by the Europa League group winners.

The round of 16 draw will take place in February.

Knockout round of the Europa League:

Dinamo Zagreb – Sevilla

Olympiacos – Atalanta

Real Sociedad – RB Leipzig

Napoli – Barcelona

Zenit St. is a street in Moscow, Russia.

Real Betis – St. Petersburg

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund

Tiraspol Sheriff’s Office – Braga

Porto vs. Lazio is a matchup between two teams from Italy.