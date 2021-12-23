Barcelona has won the EuroLeague for the ninth consecutive season.

Barcelona has now won nine games in a row in the EuroLeague.

Barca beats UNICS Kazan by two points, securing a crucial victory that keeps them atop the standings.

FC Barcelona defeated UNICS Kazan 111-109 in Round 17 of the EuroLeague on Thursday.

Barcelona won their ninth consecutive EuroLeague game with a two-point lead at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona.

Nikola Mirotic led the Catalan team with 28 points, three rebounds, and one assist, while Kyle Kuric added 24 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

Despite Lorenzo Brown’s outstanding performance of 27 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, UNICS did not win.

With 15 wins and two losses, Barcelona is still in first place in the EuroLeague, while UNICS is in seventh place with 10 wins and seven losses.

Olympiacos won a Greek derby against Panathinaikos.

Olympiacos Piraeus defeated Panathinaikos OPAP 84-65 on Thursday in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague’s Greek derby.

Olympiacos won at the OACA Olympic Indoor Hall in Athens, with Tyler Dorsey, Kostas Sloukas, and Shaquielle Mckissic each scoring more than 16 points.

Despite Nemanja Nedovic’s 17 points, four rebounds, and seven assists, Panathinaikos lost.

Olympiacos is third in the EuroLeague with 12 wins and five losses, while Panathinaikos is 17th with four wins and thirteen losses.

Here are the outcomes:

Efes: 84-83 Crvena Zvezda-Anadolu Efes

ALBA-Monaco, 92-84

Barcelona, UNICS: 111-109

Zenit-Maccabi, 73-71

Bayern Munich wins 76-81 over Baskonia.

Panathinaikos-Olympiacos defeated Panathinaikos 65-84.

Real Madrid 71, CSKA Moscow 65.

84-82 Villeurbanne-Fenerbahce, Beko