Barcelona ‘would prefer to sign Ziyech over Werner, but both players are being discussed in transfer talks with Chelsea.’

Barcelona ‘would prefer to sign Ziyech over Werner, but both players are in transfer talks with Chelsea.’

BARCELONA are still in talks with Chelsea about Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, but have a preferred option, according to reports.

Once the January transfer window reopens, the Catalans are eager to add to their attacking options.

SPORT, a Spanish publication, has reported that both of the Blues forwards are interested in joining them.

Each player is said to be willing to leave Stamford Bridge for the Nou Camp.

If only one deal can be completed, Barcelona would prefer to bring Ziyech in next month.

The Moroccan international joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2020, along with Werner, but he has struggled to find regular playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

This season, the 28-year-old has only made 13 appearances and has only scored twice.

Since his big-money move from RB Leipzig, Werner has struggled to adjust to life at Stamford Bridge.

And, despite appearing 12 times this season and scoring four goals, Chelsea may be tempted to offload him if they can recoup their investment.

With the arrival of new Barcelona manager Xavi in the dugout, a number of other attacking talents have been linked with a move to the LaLiga club.

Another Premier League star rumored to be a top target for them is Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

