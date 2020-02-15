Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele heads off to Finland for surgery on his injured right leg

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is due to undergo surgery to solve the fracture in a tendon on his right leg on Tuesday afternoon in Finland.

Dembele, who is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season, arrived in Turku on Monday and will be staying in the Finnish town over the next couple of days.

The 22-year-old will return to the team, headed by renowned Finnish doctor Sakari Orava, who operated on Dembele two years ago to solve a similar problem in his other leg.

According to SPORT, Dr Lasse Lempainen, who specialises in muscle and tendon injuries and has operated on numerous sports stars, will lead Tuesday’s operation.

Barcelona are set to release a medical update on Dembele after he has had surgery but are braced for the Frenchman to miss the remainder of the season.

Doctors will provide the club with a report on the time scale of Dembele’s recovery, which in turn will impact whether or not the club decide to sign emergency cover up front.

If Dembele is ruled out for over five months, as is expected, Barcelona are likely to try and sign a striker on a short-term deal.

Although the window slammed shut two weeks ago, Barcelona are able to sign a player if they can prove to the Royal Spanish Football Federation that Dembele will not be able to play again this season.

Dembele has struggled with his fitness ever since joining Barcelona in a £135million deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has regularly come under scrutiny for poor form and discipline.

In the 74 matches he has played for Barcelona, he has only completed the full 90 minutes on 10 occasions.

The France international is expected to face a battle to keep his place at the club in the summer with plans to re-sign either Neymar or Adama Traore or to develop recent Benfica recruit Francisco Trincao.