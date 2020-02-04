Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele OUT for the rest of the season with hamstring issue

Barcelona have been dealt another injury blow after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Frenchman has been out of action since November with a hamstring issue but further testing showed that the diagnosis was worse than first feared and his 2019-20 season appears to be over.

Barcelona initially tweeted on Monday that the 22-year-old suffered ‘some discomfort in his right leg’ before later clarifying a more serious issue.

INJURY UPDATE | Tests carried out on Ousmane Dembélé today have confirmed that he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh. In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery. pic.twitter.com/fk7KgzaMC6

The Spanish giants clarified that ‘he has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh’ and they were to establish a rehabilitation programme in the hours that followed the confirmation.

It places further pressure on Quique Setien’s squad with Luis Suarez already out for a prolonged period as he prepares to undergo surgery on a knee problem.

That leaves Setien with just Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and youngster Ansu Fati as striking options to compete for LaLiga and the Champions League in the coming months.

Dembele’s time at Barcelona has been blighted by injury issues and that has stunted his progression since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Marca detailed how the Frenchman has missed 63 games due to fitness problems since joining the club – that figure will rise dramatically between now and the end of the campaign.

Setien appeared to be relying on Dembele’s return having failed to land another striking option in January to offset the loss of Suarez. Now, given they are still battling on three fronts, Setien and his players face an arduous task to finish the season with silverware with such a scarcity of options barring any further injuries.