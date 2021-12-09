Barcelona’s poor goal scoring record in the Champions League this season demonstrates how reliant they were on Lionel Messi.

After a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona was relegated to the Europa League.

The Catalan giants only scored TWO goals in the group stage and were knocked out of the Champions League in the first round for the first time in two decades, demonstrating how much Lionel Messi is missed.

Due to the LaLiga wage cap, Barcelona had no choice but to let Messi leave for free in the summer.

The Argentine quickly signed a contract with Paris Saint-Germain to join friends Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Leandro Parades at the French club.

Messi has scored more goals in the UCL group stage than he did with his previous club.

This season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has five goals in the competition, including a bace against Club Brugge.

Last season, Barca scored an incredible 16 group stage goals with Messi on the team.

Before their most recent humiliating campaign, they had only nine goals in the previous season, their lowest total in the last decade.

PokerStars Casino is offering 50 free spins.

There’s a bang.

To learn more, go HERE.

There are some terms and conditions that must be adhered to.

Play responsibly if you’re 18 or older.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating people about gambling.

Gerard Pique admits that Barcelona has struggled since ‘the best in history’ left.

“I have shared a dressing room with him since I was 13 years old, he is almost like a brother, and it was very difficult on a sporting and personal level,” Pique told El Homiguero of Messi’s departure.

“Things haven’t gotten off to a good start this year, in part because history’s best has left us.”

Boss Xavi is hoping that his players will learn from this experience and apply it in the future.

“Today, Bayern were better than us, they were superior,” Xavi said after the humiliating 3-0 defeat.

“We’ve tried; we’ve pressed high, taken the ball away from them, but our situation is what it is.

“Today is the beginning of a new chapter for us, and we must begin to demand a lot more from ourselves; we must use this as a turning point to change a lot of things.”

“Today we did not compete against a top team, and we are a Europa League team in reality.”

“With all the dignity in the world, we will face this reality and work to return Barca to where we belong, which is not in the Europa League.”

“It irritates me to have to face our reality; I am enraged.”

This is something that Barça does not deserve.

Many factors have contributed to our current state.

“I take responsibility for the outcome because I believed we could…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.