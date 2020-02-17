Barcelona’s twitter account hacked for SECOND time by the SAME group

Barcelona’s Twitter account has been hacked by the same group that broke into Facebook’s page last week.

OurMine claimed responsibility in a post on the Spanish giant’s timeline, after pulling a similar stunt in 2017.

The message read: ‘Hi, we are OurMine. Well this is the second time, the security level is better but still not the best.’

It went on to goad Barcelona by saying: ‘To improve your accounts security contact us: [email protected] For security services visit: ourmine.org.’

The post was quickly removed from the Twitter page, before Barcelona tweeted out two responses.

They posted: ‘FC Barcelona’s Twitter accounts have been hacked, which is why messages from outside our club have appeared, and which have been reported and deleted. The tweets were made through a third-party tool for data analytics.

‘FC Barcelona will conduct a cybersecurity audit and will review all protocols and links with third party tools, in order to avoid such incidents and to guarantee the best service to our members and fans. We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may have caused.’

It comes after Facebook’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts were hijacked last Friday.

OurMine identified itself in the unauthorized posts – which were again deleted soon after they were published.

In 2017 the hackers went on the rampage by hacking the Twitter pages of Barcelona, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and HBO.

They posted on the Catalan team’s page: ‘Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona! #DiMariaFCB.’

A second tweet was posted by OurMine claiming responsibility for the hoax and issued a tongue-in-cheek apology.

And a third read: ‘Let’s get #FCBHack trending on Twitter.’

All were later deleted when Barcelona’s admins regained control of the account.

Someone believed to be a spokesman for OurMine preivously described it as a Saudi account that promotes its own cybersecurity services.

They added that its intentions are to ‘show people that everything is hackable’.