Barry Ferguson resigns as manager of Alloa Athletic, admitting that ‘fresh impetus’ is required.

Barry Ferguson resigns as Alloa Athletic manager, admitting that ‘fresh impetus’ is required.

Ferguson resigned from the League One club today.

The League One club announced that the former Scotland and Rangers midfielder had “tendered his resignation.”

“Bryan believes that the team needs a change of direction for the remainder of the season, and he therefore wishes to step aside to allow someone else time to give the players that fresh impetus,” the statement continued.

Days after leading Kelty Hearts into the Scottish league, the former Clyde manager took over relegated Alloa in the summer.

However, the team’s 3-1 home defeat by bottom-placed East Fife on Saturday left them with just one league win since October and in a precarious eighth-place position in the table.

East Fife has closed the gap on Alloa to seven points, and the Clackmannanshire side is only one point ahead of Peterhead, who are in the play-offs.

“I have huge respect for Barry and appreciate the effort he has given the club this season,” chairman Mike Mulraney said on the club’s official website.

“While I share Barry’s disappointment with our recent performances, I have nothing but admiration for his efforts and dedication to the club during his time with us.”

“His professionalism and dedication have been a credit to him, and we send our best wishes and gratitude to him.”