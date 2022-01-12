Barry Sanders Makes an Open Statement About The Lions’ Season

On The Lions’ Season, Barry Sanders Makes an Open Admission

Despite finishing with a 3-13-1 record, the Detroit Lions showed signs of improvement in 2021.

Barry Sanders, a franchise legend, concurs.

Sanders was asked about the Lions’ tenacity under first-year head coach Dan Campbell on “The Pat McAfee Show” today.

Sanders mentioned the team’s three victories in the final month and a half of the season, which included wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

“There was a lot of fighting,” says the narrator.

Guys were seen playing their hearts out all the way to the end.

“That’s the kind of thing you like to see,” Sanders said.

“I believe this season has taught us some valuable lessons.”

The next step, according to Sanders, is to figure out which players will remain with the team in the future.

