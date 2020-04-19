Basketball: a question of money

Earn money with a meal: Sergio Kerusch Photo: imago images / Hartmut Bösener

Martin Geissler naturally fulfilled his duty. And it brought back a bit of normalcy to the manager of Syntainics MBC in these unique turmoil of the corona crisis. “We have completed the license documents for the 1st and 2nd leagues,” reports Geissler. These days the documents have to be submitted to the basketball Bundesliga BBL. Although the view into the future is similar to that of a glass ball: »Due to the situation, the economic requirements for the BBL have been reduced somewhat. The focus is on the current season. «

The club from Saxony-Anhalt started a crowdfunding campaign a good three weeks ago in order to make it halfway sensible. A dinner with fan favorite Sergio Kerusch or a training session with world boxing champion Dominic Bösel were offered to generate 85,000 euros. The special thing about it: The club only receives a payment if the amount is actually reached. By Monday evening about 7000 euros have to be collected. “The money would be necessary to survive this season with a black eye,” emphasizes Geissler.

The current season has not yet officially ended and will only be suspended until April 30th. A demolition, it currently looks, is only a matter of time. Marco Baldi, Geissler’s counterpart at Alba Berlin, doubts that the season will continue. “At the moment we are far from working out,” says the managing director of the cup winner.

Playing for a time becomes a problem for small clubs. Because they did not plan with the playoffs and in two weeks the MBC has no team. »80 percent of our contracts end at the beginning of May. An extension would therefore be an existential challenge for us. Because this would result in new costs without new sponsor income, new TV money, let alone audience revenue, «says Geissler. Already there are only two players in Weißenfels on site, the sports facilities are already closed.

A continuation of the season is also a question of conscience for the 35-year-old: “Should we put ourselves above others and take advantage of medical capacities that are then lacking elsewhere?” Already from its role as a role model, the club does not apply for a special permit to train can. In addition, the remaining twelve games would only be possible under strict quarantine rules. “That would be difficult to finance,” says Geissler. Additional costs of up to 80,000 euros would be incurred if the crew were to be alone in a hotel for a month.

That is why Geissler pleads for a clear decision if the BBL clubs get together in two weeks. »We at MBC certainly cannot wait until June. In the end, solidarity must be in the foreground, insofar as no club should break up. « dpa / nd