Basketball – Mourning for Hupmann – Sport

German basketball mourns the loss of former international Sascha Hupmann. Born in Munich, he succumbed to a serious nervous illness in his home town of Evansville in the US state of Indiana. The former master player of Bayer Leverkusen (1996) and Alba Berlin (1997) was 49 years old. Hupmann is survived by his wife Brooke and son Noah. “We knew that Sascha was seriously ill. The news of his death hits us very hard. We are very sad and mentally with his wife and son. The DBB will keep Sascha an honorable memory,” said Association President Ingo Weiss. Hupmann had attended college in Evansville and started his professional career at TVG Trier in 1993. After one season, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen. Together with Denis Wucherer and Henning Harnisch, he formed the core of the master team. In 1996 Hupmann moved to Alba Berlin, again winning the title. Between 1993 and 2001, the 2.16-meter center completed 67 international matches.