Basketballer Aaron Geramipoor says he feels honored to represent Iran

Iran national basketball team center Aaron Geramipoor said that it’s an honor to represent Iran, the Tehran Times daily reported on Tuesday.

Geramipoor, the British-Iranian professional basketballer, was a member of the Iran basketball team at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.

“Unbelievable. It was just an honor to represent the country of Iran. It’s an honor to represent my father’s homeland and the Iranian Federation, props to them,” Geramipoor was quoted as saying.

“They’re a bunch of gentlemen. They helped me with the process and all the administrative matters. They really did help me throughout the line as well,” he said.

Iran failed to qualify for the knockout stage at the FIBA World Cup 2019.