Bavuma and Jansen, two South African cricketers who are 1ft 4in apart in height, have spawned a slew of hilarious memes as a pair.

A South African batting partnership with a massive 16-INCH height difference had fans in stitches.

This week, the Proteas faced India in the first of a three-match series in Centurion.

Temba Bavuma, 5ft 4in, was patiently plugging away on Day Five, trying to hold on for a draw.

The vice-captain, however, was joined in the middle by debutant Marco Jansen as his teammates fell.

At 6ft 8in tall, the left-arm pace bowler is a colossus.

As the two came together, it made for hilarious viewing.

When they chatted at the end of overs, TV camera operators struggled to get them in the same shot.

According to one user, they are the shortest and tallest batters in the history of South African Test cricket.

Mohammad Irfan of Pakistan is widely regarded as the world’s tallest first-class cricketer, standing at 7ft 1in.

However, during the Bevuma-Jansen partnership on Thursday, plenty of witty fans took to social media with some hilarious memes shared on Twitter, while others couldn’t stop laughing.

“Bavuma Jansen together in one frame,” one fan wrote, followed by a series of crying emojis.

“How will Bavuma and Jansen hug each other if SA wins here?” a second speculated.

“If you check the Fitbit count for steps in the running between wickets in this partnership, Bavuma would have three times as many Jansen for the same distance covered,” a third user commented.

“Bavuma and Jansen walking together,” another added.

He can’t even get his arm around his shoulder.”

As they walked away for lunch together, the camera angle highlighted their vast height disparity.

After the break, however, Jansen was bowled for 13 runs before two more quick wickets – Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi both for ducks – helped India to a 113-run victory.

Bavuma finished the match with an unbeaten score of 35 from 80 balls.