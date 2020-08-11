Bayer boss makes joke Havertz ‘exclusive’ amid Chelsea talks

Bayer Leverkusen made a joke “exclusive announcement” in response to questions about Kai Havertz’s proposed move to Chelsea following Bayer Leverkusen’s defeat to Inter in the Europa League on Monday.

Havertz scored as Leverkusen lost 2-1 to Antonio Conte’s side to end their extended season, and talks over his move to Chelsea are expected to heighten in the coming days.

READ MORE: Top ten times the wrong man won Player of the Year award

Havertz has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Chelsea, who are reporetedly willing to meet the Bundesliga club’s £90million asking price.

But when manager Peter Bosz was asked after the game if it was Havertz’s last game for Leverkusen, he replied: “Yes, I can exclusively announce he’ll play for Heracles Almelo!”

It was an ironic comment from Bosz, who has managed Dutch side Heracles on two separate occasions during his managerial career.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen’s sporting director, Rudi Voller, warned before the game that Havertz would not be sold for a cut-price fee.

“We know of the interest of a couple of clubs, especially Chelsea, but for us, the situation is quite simple – he has a two-year contract, if anyone wants him on our terms, fine, otherwise he stays here another year and we are happy,” Voller said.

“It won’t be easy, but for an artist like him there is no COVID discount.

“For me, he’s the best I’ve seen at Leverkusen, and I’ve been here for a lifetime. We had Emerson, [Michael] Ballack, Ze Roberto, [Toni] Kroos, but he’s on top.”