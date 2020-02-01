Bayern cannot afford the mood to turn sour at this stage of the season

At first glance, everything seems to be going smoothly at Bayern Munich at the moment.

Hansi Flick’s side have exploded out of the blocks since the winter break, rampaging to 4-0 and 5-0 wins over Hertha Berlin and Schalke.

Six points off the top just over a month ago, perennial champions Bayern are now just a point behind leaders RB Leipzig and right back in the race to secure an eighth successive Bundesliga title.

As Manuel Neuer put it after last week’s demolition of Schalke: ‘Everyone in the Bundesliga knows that Bayern are back’.

Yet at this club, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems. Bayern’s nickname of ‘FC Hollywood’ may be a relic of the 1990’s, but even in today’s tightly run ship, drama is never far away.

This week, the rest of the Bundesliga pulled out the popcorn as a training ground spat between Jerome Boateng and Leon Goretzka punctured the feel-good factor around Munich.

Left furious by what he felt was a studs up challenge from Goretzka, Boateng dealt his younger team-mate a clip round the ear in full view of the watching media and fans.

The two later posted the obligatory kiss-and-make-up selfie, complete with Cheshire cat grins and jovial caption, but the damage was done.

If one problem has plagued Bayern more than any other in recent years, it has been maintaining the fragile peace between the rising stars and the ageing members of 2013’s treble-winning vintage.

It was a challenge which did it for former boss Niko Kovac, despite his much overlooked success in integrating younger players. And on this week’s evidence, it seems that Flick may at some point have to face the same problem.

Goretzka, 24, is rapidly becoming an indispensable asset for Bayern, but it is not just Boateng who has taken umbrage to him. Amid the training ground handbags, Bild also spotted Thomas Muller squabbling with the younger midfielder.

‘It’s always the same s*** with you,’ Muller reportedly said.

Muller’s irritation should concern Bayern. The 30-year-old has been in the form of his life since Flick took the reins, gladly assuming a more prominent role under the new coach and chalking up goals and assists as if it were 2010.

Yet rumours that he is angling for a move away refuse to disappear. Reportedly insulted that Bayern deemed it necessary to sign Philippe Coutinho last summer, Muller will be equally unsettled by his club’s pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Muller, of course, has flirted with a move away countless times before, usually when his contract is up for renewal as it will be this summer. But even if he is simply angling for a pay rise, Bayern will have to work out his future sooner or later.

And Muller is not the only one. Manuel Neuer, Thiago, David Alaba and Javi Martinez are all among the long-serving stars whose current deals expire in 2021, meaning Bayern must ultimately decide this summer how many of the old guard they want to offload.

Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge heaped praise on his ageing legionaries this week, and promised to conduct all negotiations with ‘sensitivity’. A wily old fox, Rummenigge knows that even one ill-considered public comment can upset the dressing-room harmony.

At this stage of the season, Bayern simply cannot afford the mood to turn sour. Despite their recent resurgence, they remain locked in a gruelling title race with at least three other clubs. And while Chelsea may not have been the worst possible draw in the Champions League semi-finals, they are undoubtedly a serious threat.

Their two meetings with Frank Lampard’s side in the coming weeks could still define Bayern’s season. For the fans, the tie is a shot at revenge for the trauma of 2012, but as in that fateful final, it is Bayern who have the most to lose. Last year’s defeat by Liverpool was one thing. Another second-round exit would be unthinkable.

Fortunately for Bayern, they now have a coach who, unlike Kovac, knows how to keep his experienced players onside. Despite the training ground handbags, the trust which players like Muller have in Hansi Flick has seen Bayern shake off their autumn blues.

Bayern have scored 41 goals in 12 games since Flick took charge, and their pressing has seemed unstoppable at times. Chelsea and Leipzig are a class above Schalke and Hertha Berlin, but Flick’s Bayern could still intimidate both of them at their best.

‘Hansi has a positive way of talking to us and we are really taking to his philosophy,’ said Muller last weekend. ‘The respect that opponents have had for us over the last 10 years or so is there again.’

Bayern are back, in otherwise. Back in their best form, just in time for the decisive phase of the season. The only question is whether the bubble will burst again between now and May.