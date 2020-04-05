Bayern coach Flick signs permanent deal until 2023

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has penned a contract extension ahead of schedule, the reigning German champions confirmed in an official statement on Friday.

The 55-year-old, who only took over from Niko Kovac as Bayern boss last November, has put pen to paper on a contract extension until June 2023.

“Bayern is very happy with Hansi Flick’s work. The team has developed very well under him and plays attractive football which is also reflected in the results,” Bayern Munich’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

Since Kovac’s dismissal on November 3, Flick has presided over 18 wins, one draw and two defeats in 21 matches.

Before football in Germany and across Europe was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayern were sitting four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, had beaten Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, and had advanced into the German Cup semifinals.

“It is important for Bayern Munich that a coach also understands the club’s philosophy. Hansi was a player at Bayern, he was an assistant coach and now he is permanently our head coach,” Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn told the club’s official homepage.

Flick added: “I am looking forward to tackle the upcoming tasks together with my staff and the team. Talks with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamdzic were very good and characterized by mutual trust. Together we have defined the direction for the upcoming years.”