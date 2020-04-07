Bayern legend urges move for long-term Liverpool target over Sane

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus admits Leroy Sane “is great”, but has urged the Bundesliga giants to plump for Liverpool target Timo Werner instead.

Man City star Sane was thought to be close to moving to Bayern last summer, before he suffered an untimely knee injury.

And interest in the 24-year-old remains, but other options are also reportdly being explored.

One of those options is RB Leipzig striker Werner, who has consistently been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

The prolific Germany international has suggested that he is ready to take on a new challenge, and Matthaus has urged his former club Bayern to target the Leipzig frontman.

The World Cup winner told Sky Deutschland: “My soft spot for Timo Werner is well known. And I don’t mean to say that I don’t think Leroy Sane is great. But you get the feeling that [Hansi] Flick and [Oliver] Kahn are more likely to see Timo Werner as the player who could be better suited to this club.

“He is more flexible in the field, his character may correspond a little bit more to the wishes of those responsible. The risk of agitation is significantly lower. He can play at the very front in [Robert] Lewandowski’s place, hanging behind or on the wings. And he should also be cheaper.

“I don’t understand why they didn’t sign him before when he was on a silver platter. But better late than never. He has clearly developed again this season.

“Sane was unable to make up ground due to his long injury. Both players would be total added value for Bayern. But if I had to choose today, I would be making room for Timo Werner.”