Bayern Munich 4-3 Hoffenheim: Lewandowski scores twice as holders reach last eight of German Cup

Bayern Munich’s insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diverted a shot into his own net in the eighth minute but they soon levelled with an own goal by Hoffenheim’s Benjamin Hubner before Thomas Mueller put them in front with a volley in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski stretched Bayern’s lead further in the 36th minute and looked to have wrapped the game up when he struck again with 10 minutes remaining, netting for the 35th time in all competitions this season.

Yet Hoffenheim’s new forward Moanes Dabour pulled a goal back for the visitors two minutes later and scored again in added time to set up a tense final few minutes.

Bayern is the only team from the Bundesliga’s top four to reach the quarter-finals after Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund were both knocked out Tuesday.

However, the win over Hoffenheim was marred by defensive errors which could prove costly if repeated against title rivals Leipzig on Sunday.

Bayern went behind to an own goal for the second cup game in a row when Jerome Boateng turned the ball into his own net in the eighth minute while trying to block a shot with his shin.

Four minutes later, it was the turn of Hoffenheim’s Benjamin Hubner to score an own goal by deflecting a cross past the goalkeeper with his knee to make it 1-1.

Thomas Muller put Bayern into the lead in the 20th minute from a cross by David Alaba. Lewandowski scored in the 36th and 80th minutes.

Hoffenheim wasted a string of second-half chances, but Moanes Dabbur took advantage of mix-ups in Bayern’s defense to score two late goals which left Bayern under pressure. Dabbur’s second came from a rebound after Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard smashed the ball against his own post.