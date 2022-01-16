Bayern Munich and Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea star Andreas Christensen on a free transfer, with a contract offer on the table.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both’strongly interested’ in ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN, according to reports.

Despite Chelsea’s best efforts, the defender’s contract expires in the summer and he appears increasingly likely to leave.

As Europe’s heavyweights prepare to swoop for a free transfer, Fabrizio Romano claims the Denmark international will make his decision soon.

“Both Barcelona and FC Bayern are keen to sign him, according to club sources,” he said.

Chelsea is facing a defensive exodus, with Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta’s contracts coming to an end.

Last season’s Champions League final victory over Manchester City featured the 24-year-old.

With 21 appearances and a goal in the FA Cup win over Chesterfield, he has been a key figure for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season.

Chelsea would like Christensen to stay, but he has previously stated that he has “no idea” if he will be in London next season.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

Bayern Munich is said to be interested in Christiansen and see him as a possible replacement for Niklas Sule, their towering centre-back.

Barcelona is struggling to comply with La Liga’s financial fair play rules and will be enticed by the prospect of obtaining a quality young centre-back for nothing.

Chelsea made an offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong earlier this week, indicating that talks between the two clubs are still ongoing.

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested.