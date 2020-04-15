Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge rubbishes idea of a European Super League

​Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has voiced his opposition to the formation of a European Super League.

The suspension of top-flight leagues across Europe and doubts over how to complete the current campaign due to the coronavirus has fueled fresh speculation over the formation of a breakaway competition.

The idea of a breakaway league featuring Europe’s richest clubs has been discussed since the 1990s.

The most recent plans proposed the creation of 32 team division that would replace the current knockout format of the Champions League.

The idea is opposed by the Premier League but has the backing of ​European giants Juventus and ​Real Madrid.

But Bayern chief Rumenigge insists his side remain committed to the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

He told Spanish newspaper El Pais: ‘I’m not in favor (of it).

‘First, because I love football, because I played at the highest possible level. Second, because I know how the public thinks.

‘Suppose we establish a Super League: there may be more liquidity in the system, but in the end it will be money that will go to the players and the agents.

‘The coronavirus can help us create a more rational world, also when it comes to football. We must correct the mistakes of the past.’