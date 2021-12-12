Bayern Munich defeats Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a Bundesliga derby.

Bayern Munich defeats Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga derby.

Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park hosts the Bundesliga’s week 14 derby.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga week 14 derby against Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on Saturday.

Dortmund got off to a fast start, with Julian Brandt giving his team an early lead in the 5th minute at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park.

The Bavarians responded quickly, with Robert Lewandowski of Poland scoring in the 9th minute to level the score.

The first half ended when French winger Kingsley Coman made it 2-1 in the 44th minute.

In the second half, the Black and Yellows did not back down, as young star Erling Haaland equalized in the 48th minute.

Both teams appeared to be equal in strength until Bayern Munich was awarded a penalty in the 77th minute; Lewandowski scored his second goal, and the game ended 3-2.

Bayern Munich now leads the Bundesliga table with 34 points, a four-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Saturday’s Scores:

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hoffenheim 3-2.

Bochum-Augsburg: 2-3

7-1 Leverkusen-Greuther Fürth

1-1 Arminia Bielefeld-Köln

3-0 Mainz 05-Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: 3-3