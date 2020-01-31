Bayern Munich enter race for Arsenal target Thomas Lemar

Bayern Munich are ‘leaving all options open’ in pursuit of Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

The Frenchman, who is also of interest to Arsenal, has struggled since joining Atletico from Monaco in 2018.

According to Bild, Bayern have entered the race for Lemar and may sign the 24-year-old before the January transfer window closes.

They report that: ‘As long as the transfer window is open, all options for Bayern are open’, in relation to the wide man.

Atletico want to recoup as much of the £52million fee they paid for Lemar last year.

And sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic views him as a viable option, although Bayern’s first choice remains Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

A move for Sane is likely to cost considerably more and City are reluctant to sell the winger, who has been injured this season.

Lemar meanwhile, last scored for Atletico eight months ago and has been on a miserable run of form.

He was left out of the squad entirely who drew 0-0 against second-bottom Leganes in La Liga on Sunday having missed training through illness in the week.

Arsenal were keen on Lemar before he joined Atletico and have revived that interest in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta is looking for creative players, though it remains to be seen if the Gunners have the budget available to strike a deal with Atletico.