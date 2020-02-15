Bayern Munich ‘eye up £75m bid for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino’

Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a hugely ambitious bid to try and prise Roberto Firmino away from Liverpool.

The German giants are searching for an elite level replacement for centre forward Robert Lewandowski, and are said to be channeling their focus on the Brazilian No 9 at Anfield.

Firmino, 28, is wanted in order to come in and initially play alongside the free-scoring Lewandowski, while providing an outlet for another top summer transfer target in Leroy Sane, report the Sun.

Bayern are hopeful of making a double Premier raid and signing both Firmino and Sane, though it is a move for the latter which appears most realistic.

Sane has already voiced his uncertainty regarding his Manchester City future, and was expected to depart for Germany last summer – but for a late injury sustained in the Community Shield final which wrote off his season.

Bayern’s stand-in manager Hans Flick is said to be a huge admirer of Firmino, who is a vital component in Jurgen Klopp’s prolific Liverpool front line.

It is reported Bayern are willing to immediately test Liverpool’s resolve by placing £75m on the table.

The Reds signed Firmino from Hoffenheim for £29m in June 2015, after he caught the eye with a string of impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

Firmino penned a new deal on Merseyside in April 2018, committing himself to the club until 2022.

The fresh contract catapulted Firmino into the top bracket of earners at Anfield, along with team-mates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

As for Sane, the German will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer and last year’s offer of a bumper new deal has been left unsigned.

The 24-year-old, who is nearing a first-team return following a long-term knee injury, has had City’s desire to keep him made clear by manager Pep Guardiola.

Bayern remain interested in landing Sane but believe it will cost them upwards of £80m to prise him away from the Etihad Stadium – even given his contract situation.

‘Sane is a great player that we are interested in, which is a well-known fact,’ said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. ‘Now we have to see how he comes back after his injury.’