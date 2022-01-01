Bayern Munich has discovered 5 cases of coronavirus.

Bayern Munich has discovered 5 coronavirus cases.

Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso, and Omar Richards have all been ordered to remain at home.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Bayern Munich confirmed on Saturday that four players and one staff member have been infected with the coronavirus.

“Four players will be unable to participate in the first training session of the year.

Manuel Neuer (Maldives), Kingsley Coman (Dubai), Corentin Tolisso (France), and Omar Richards have all tested positive for coronavirus, according to Bayern Munich.

“They’re all doing fine, including assistant coach Dino Toppmöller, who tested positive for the virus as well.”

It went on to say, “They’re all isolating at home.”

The Bavarians also announced that the team would not begin its preparations for the second half of the season until Monday, and that all players, coaches, and backroom staff would be subjected to PCR tests that morning.