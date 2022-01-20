Bayern Munich has entered the race to sign Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, leaving Manchester United and Arsenal out.

The 25-year-old is in the final six months of his contract and has made it clear that he will not return to Monchengladbach once it expires.

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in signing him, and the German side is open to cashing in while they can.

According to reports from last week, the Red Devils have already made an offer to the player and would prefer to pay a fee now rather than wait until the summer.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, is seriously considering a move for him and is currently the favorite to sign him.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly hoping to sign Zakaria on a free transfer this summer to replace Corentin Tolisso, whose contract expires in June as well.

“He [Zakaria] is a potential candidate to replace Tolisso in summer,” Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg said recently.

“The decision-makers agree that he has the potential to improve the team.

“A big plus: He’s cheap, and his move to (hashtag)MUFC is highly unlikely – confirmed.”

The midfielder is a very cost-effective option for all three teams, as his current contract status means he can be had for just £6 million.

Since joining Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017, Zakaria has made over 100 appearances.

He has made 17 appearances this season, scoring twice and assisting once.