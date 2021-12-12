Bayern Munich has won the German league by a razor-thin margin, thanks to a goal by Leroy Sane.

Bayern Munich was saved on Saturday when Leroy Sane scored the game-winning and only goal in a Bundesliga match against Arminia Bielefeld.

Bayern Munich won 1-0 at Allianz Arena to move to the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of the Der Klassiker, or The Classic, against title contenders Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on December 1.

Sane sealed the win with a powerful left-footed long shot goal in the 71st minute.

It was a club-record-breaking goal.

Bayern Munich set a Bundesliga record by scoring 102 league goals in the calendar year 2021 with this goal.

Koln held the previous record from 1977.

Bayern Munich has 31 points in the Bundesliga after 13 weeks.

Borussia Dortmund, in second place, has 30 points and is chasing down their rivals.

Arminia Bielefeld has nine points and is in the relegation zone.