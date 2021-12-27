Bayern Munich is interested in signing Leeds midfielder Raphinha for £60 million, which would put him in direct competition with Liverpool.

Raphinha, a Leeds player, is wanted by Bayern Munich in a £60 million transfer to compete with Liverpool’s interest.

BAYERN MUNICH is intensifying their pursuit of Leeds United’s Raphinha.

The Bundesliga champions are ready to put Leeds’ resolve to the test in January, but they are willing to wait until next summer.

Leeds City Football Club value the Brazilian winger at around £60 million and claim they have had no contact with Bayern Munich.

Raphinha’s contract with his agent, Deco, expires in June 2024, and the Yorkshire club is hoping to extend it.

The Whites are desperate to keep him, but a huge return on the £20.6 million they paid Rennes in October 2020 would be fantastic.

Liverpool has been keeping an eye on the situation for the past year and is still interested.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new winger, with both Raphina and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen reportedly on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

Both players are expected to stay with their respective clubs until the end of the season, according to the Echo.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Liverpool, on the other hand, will keep a close eye on the duo ahead of the new season.

However, the Reds could use one or two new faces in January to help compensate for the departures of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita.

The trio will travel to Cameroon in January for the Africa Cup of Nations.

This season, Klopp has singled out West Ham’s Bowen for special praise.

This season, the winger has five goals and five assists in all competitions, including a barnstorming performance against Liverpool at the London Stadium last month, in which the Hammers won 3-2.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.