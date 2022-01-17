Bayern Munich maintains their Bundesliga lead with a win, thanks to Lewandowski’s historical performance.

After Gerd Muller, who has 365 goals in the Bundesliga, the Polish striker becomes the second player to reach the 300-goal mark.

In the Bundesliga’s week 19 game on Saturday, Bayern Munich defeated Koln 4-0.

With a historic hat-trick at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, Robert Lewandowski led Bayern to a 1-0 away victory.

Bayern Munich’s four-goal victory over Koln was rounded out by a goal from Corentin Tolisso.

Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga with 46 points, while Koln is in ninth place with 28 points.

Dortmund continues to strive for the top.

On Friday, second-placed Borussia Dortmund defeated Freiburg 5-1.

At Signal Iduna Park, Erling Haaland of Norway and Thomas Meunier of Belgium both scored twice.

Mahmoud Dahoud scored Dortmund’s fifth goal, and Ermedin Demirovic scored Freiburg’s lone goal.

The Bundesliga table has Borussia Dortmund in second place with 40 points and Freiburg in sixth place with 30 points.

The following are the outcomes:

Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund: 5-1

0-4 in the match between Koln and Bayern Munich.

Hoffenheim defeats Union Berlin 2-1.

0-2 in the match between Stuttgart and Leipzig

0-0 draw between Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin

1-0 Mainz 05-Bochum

Bayern 04 Leverkusen-Borussia M’gladbach: 1-2

1-1 draw between FC Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

2-2 for Arminia Bielefeld-Greuther Furth.