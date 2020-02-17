Bayern Munich ‘no longer believe they should sign Leroy Sane at all costs in the summer’

Bayern Munich executives are no longer in total agreement that the club should pursue a move for Leroy Sane this summer.

Manchester City winger Sane has recently changed his agents, which means that contract terms have to be renegotiated if a transfer is to go ahead.

As reported by Kicker, City have made no official offer to renew the Germany international’s contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Sane hasn’t played since the Community Shield in August after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 24-year-old is back in training and will hope that he will still be able to make an impact in the closing stages of the season, but his future at City remains unclear.

City’s two-year ban from European competition, which is pending an appeal, could make it more difficult for them to retain their top stars.

Since joining City from Schalke in 2016 Sane has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.