Bayern Munich president claims ‘outrageous’ transfers will be ‘less justifiable’ after coronavirus

‘Outrageous’ transfer fees will become a thing of the past after the coronavirus pandemic, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer believes.

Transfer fees have exploded in recent years, with PSG smashing the world record with the extraordinary £200m signing of Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

But with football now on hiatus and many clubs now increasingly cash-strapped due to the global health crisis, Hainer expects that trend to soon reverse.

Players at Bayern, Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have been among those to take pay cuts since football’s suspension and he believes it will soon have an impact in the market.

‘As I said, although serious predictions are difficult to make, it’s obvious there’ll be changes’, he told Bayern’s 51 magazine.

‘I agree with Uli Hoeness’ assumption that transfer fees will decrease. That’s just logical.

‘When income decreases, there’s less money in circulation. And given the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis on people’s everyday lives, outrageous sums in the millions are even less justifiable than they already were.

‘My hope is that more common sense will be applied here as well. I have to take my hat off to Hasan Salihamidzic and our sporting leadership. They’re handling the coronavirus situation very well.’