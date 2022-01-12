Bayern Munich signs Kingsley Coman to a new contract.

Bayern Munich has extended Kingsley Coman’s contract.

A French attacker has signed a five-year contract with a German club.

Bayern Munich announced on Wednesday that Kingsley Coman had extended his contract until 2027.

The France international’s contract, which was set to expire on June 30, 2023, has been extended for another five years, according to a statement.

“I’m overjoyed because FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and I know we still have a lot of room for improvement and big goals.”

Since 2015, I’ve been a member of the club, which feels like a big family to me.

“Everything is in perfect working order here,” the 25-year-old said.

“Players of Kingsley Coman’s caliber are sought after by clubs all over the world,” said club CEO Oliver Kahn.

Kingsley has agreed to stay with us on a long-term basis, which we appreciate.”

With the German powerhouse, Coman has won one UEFA Champions League title (2020), one FIFA Club World Cup (2021), and six Bundesliga titles (2016-2021).