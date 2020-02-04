Bayern Munich still interested in Manchester City’s Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich are still interested in Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

The 24-year-old was a transfer target for the Bundesliga giants last summer but a move did not happen.

Sportsmail reported last summer that Sane missed out on a lucrative £20.8million-a-year Bayern contract due to sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool.

There has been a long-held interest in Sane from Bayern and club president Herbert Hainer has left the door open for a future attempt to sign him as they are tracking the German.

‘Leroy Sane is a great player that we are interested in, which is a well-known fact,’ he said, as reported by Goal.

‘Now we have to see how he comes back after his injury.’

Sane’s current contract at the Etihad runs out in June 2021 but he has often found himself struggling for a place in the starting XI under manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola gave a positive update on Sane, who is on the road to recovery, last week.

‘He has started training with us. It is good news,’ the Spaniard said.

‘He is moving surprisingly very well.’